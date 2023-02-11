City of Covington seeking public input on use of federal housing and infrastructure grants















Covington is asking the public to weigh in on how the City should invest several million dollars in federal grants aimed at improving housing and infrastructure and reducing homelessness.

There are two ways to give input:

• A two-hour hearing Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 20 W. Pike St.

• An online survey.

The grants include the City’s annual allocation from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME programs and a one-time allocation from the HOME-ARP program, stemming from the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

(For the HOME and supplemental HOME-ARP programs, Covington is part of a regional Consortium that includes Ludlow, Erlanger, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton. HOME and HOME-ARP funds can be used in all of these cities.)

The value of the CDBG and HOME allocations hasn’t been determined but last year was over $2.1 million. The City’s allocation for one-time HOME-ARP funds is $2,044,421.

“These grants invest money directly in Covington’s neighborhoods in strategic ways that make people’s lives better,” said Jeremy Wallace, the City’s Federal Grants Manager. “The ARP funds will only come once, so we want to make the best use of them to create a significant impact. That’s why we want the public’s input.”

The hearing will be divided into two one-hour segments, one to discuss community needs that can be addressed by the CDBG and HOME funds, and one to talk about the HOME-ARP program. Each begins with a short presentation before attendees can weigh in.

About the programs:

CDBG/HOME programs

The Community Development Block Grant program is earmarked for a wide variety of services and programs – primarily in low- and moderate-income areas – such as street and streetscape infrastructure, park improvements, crime prevention, parks and recreation, code enforcement, economic development, literacy, and housing rehab.

The HOME program typically helps create affordable housing through programs like down payment assistance for new homebuyers and incentives to help create new homeownership opportunities.

The final decisions on spending are compiled into an Annual Action Plan. For context, the current 2022-2023 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN details how the City is spending current funding on things like park improvements, street resurfacing, stormwater and erosion control projects, literacy and fire safety education programs, and emergency home repairs for homeowners.

Supplemental HOME funds

The purpose of HOME-ARP is to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability for vulnerable populations, Wallace said.

Funds can be used for the development and support of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services for the homeless population, and the acquisition and development of individualized shelter units.

However, the funds can be used only to benefit “qualifying populations,” which in this case include those who are:

• Homeless. • At risk of homelessness. • Fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. • Part of other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent a family’s homelessness or would serve those with the greatest risk of housing instability. • Veterans and families that include a veteran family member who meets the criteria in one of the above categories.

To find the best use for the supplemental funds, the City has consulted with a wide range of local organizations and agencies that provide homelessness and other supportive services that benefit vulnerable populations, Wallace said. It will likely partner with several of those organizations.

“Once we complete the required planning process and identify the types of activities that will be funded, we will be soliciting proposals from agencies, organizations and developers to work with the City to deliver these programs and projects,” Wallace said. “We want these funds to have a significant impact on homelessness in Northern Kentucky.”

Once the City creates separate draft plans for how the grant funds and supplemental funds will be spent, the public will be given opportunities to weigh in during separate comment periods. The plans must be approved by the Board of Commissioners before they are submitted to HUD for approval.

From City of Covington