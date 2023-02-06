Cincinnati Opera’s ’23 Summer Festival to feature four-opera season including a new production of Madame Butterfly















Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera, has announced details for the company’s 2023 Summer Festival.

The season takes place June–July 2023 and features four productions: a romantic thriller, a touching and timely premiere, an effervescent comedy, and an innovative new vision of an operatic classic.

The 2023 Summer Festival includes Gaetano Donizetti’s soaring Scottish tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor, the world stage premiere of Aleksandra Vrebalov and Deborah Brevoort’s moving opera inspired by military families, The Knock, Gioachino Rossini’s hilarious and charming The Barber of Seville, and a bold new production of Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, conceived by an all-Japanese and Japanese American creative team. All will take place at Cincinnati’s historic Music Hall and feature the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera’s orchestral partner since its founding in 1920.

“As Cincinnati Opera steps into its vibrant second century, we’ve sharpened our focus on presenting operas that both reward the devoted fan and provide an inviting and engaging experience for the curious newcomer,” said Mirageas. “For the coming season, we’re proud to offer beautiful productions of favorite works, while also elevating new voices and fresh perspectives.

“Next summer, we’ll continue to build on our vision of expanding the operatic repertoire by presenting the world stage premiere of The Knock, which sensitively expresses the suffering and strength of military families.”

“Likewise, we’re honored to be the lead producer on a compelling new production of Madame Butterfly,” he said. “It’s a Butterfly for our time, exploring one of the most beloved works in all of opera through the lens of a modern-day fantasy. We’re thrilled to partner with our all-Japanese and Japanese American creative team to tell Cio-Cio-San’s story in a powerful new way.”

Subscriptions for Cincinnati Opera’s 2023 Summer Festival start at $106 and are available now. Tickets to individual performances go on sale April 10, 2023. Visit cincinnatiopera.org for more information.