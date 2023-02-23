Brossart girls claim third consecutive 37th District title after 43-41 win over Scott in overtime















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

They had to work overtime to get it done, but the Brossart Mustangs took home the 37th District girls basketball championship trophy for the third consecutive year after a 43-41 win over Scott on Wednesday.

With four seconds left in the fourth quarter, Brossart senior guard Bella Rowe made a pair of free throws that tied the score, 35-35, and sent the title game into overtime.

Rowe did the same thing at the line with 12 seconds left in overtime to give her team a 42-38 lead, but a quick 3-point goal by Scott senior Presley Grant made it a one-point game with six seconds remaining.

After Brossart sophomore Zoee Meyers made a free throw, Scott got off a desperation shot that fell short and the Mustangs (21-11) were district champs once again.

The game’s leading scorers were Brossart senior forward Molly Kramer with 16 points and Rowe with 12. Kramer was named the tournament’s most valuable and two of her senior teammates — Olivia Lloyd and Jill Planaeux — joined her on the all-tournament team.

Planeaux scored 10 points in the championship game. Lloyd injured her knee early in the second quarter and did not return. The Mustangs don’t know if she’ll be back in the starting lineup for next week’s 10th Region tournament at Mason County.

Scott (14-16) also earned a region tournament berth as district runner-up. The Eagles had senior forward Kayla Peyerson and sophomore guard Kaia Peterson on the district all-tournament team.

Grant County 80, Walton-Verona 76 (boys)

After trailing by as much as 13 points late in the first half, Grant County played much better after the break and defeated Walton-Verona, 80-76, in a 32nd District semifinal game on Wednesday at Simon Kenton.

Grant County (25-6) will play Simon Kenton (20-10) in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday and both teams will get berths in next week’s 8th Region tournament. Walton-Verona ends its season with a 20-11 record.

Grant County outscored the Bearcats, 23-14, in the third quarter to tie the score 64-64. Walton-Verona scored six straight points to go ahead, 72-68, but the Braves closed the game with a 12-4 run.

Walton-Verona had four double-figure scorers led by sophomore Aaron Gutman with 18 points. Junior guard Julian Dixon posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The leading scorers for Grant County were senior forward Dylan Hammonds (27), junior guard Spencer Breeden (22) and senior center Micah Wills (20).

Boys district basketball tournament finals

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Friday

Simon Kenton (20-10) vs. Grant County (25-6), 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Friday

Conner (19-7) vs. Cooper (15-12), 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Friday

Lloyd (17-9) vs. St. Henry (14-12), 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC

Friday

Covington Catholic (25-4) vs. Beechwood (11-18), 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Friday

Newport (24-6) vs. Highlands (23-8), 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday

Campbell County (20-11) vs. Scott (14-17), 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournament finals

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Thursday

Grant County (17-10) vs. Simon Kenton (16-13), 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT COOPER

Thursday

Cooper (25-3) vs. Ryle (22-7), 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT ST. HENRY

Thursday

Dixie Heights (24-7) vs. St. Henry (18-11), 6 p.m.

35th DISTICT AT NOTRE DAME

Thursday

Holy Cross (25-6) vs. Notre Dame (17-10), 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Thursday

Highlands (22-8) vs. Newport Central Catholic (17-9), 7 p.m.