Beshear names Jamie Eads executive director of Kentucky Horse Racing Commission















After serving as interim executive director for six months, Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Jamie Eads as the executive director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC). Her appointment was effective Dec. 1.

“Jamie has done a wonderful job in leading a talented team at the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission since July of 2022 when she was named interim director,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Her 15-year tenure at KHRC has prepared her to lead Kentucky horse racing into the future.”

Eads joined the KHRC in 2008 as the director of the Division of Incentives and Development. In 2016, she was appointed deputy director of the KHRC where she worked closely with the executive director and commission members in the overall operations of the agency.

“I am honored to serve Gov. Beshear and the Commonwealth, along with the members of the Commission and everyone on the KHRC team as we work together to further cement Kentucky as the world leader of breeding and racing,” said Eads.

Eads has been responsible for the administration of several popular incentive programs that have boosted the racing industry in Kentucky. She oversaw $16 million in breeder incentive funds and $47 million in state purse development funds and harness racings’ Kentucky Proud Series.

Eads graduated from the University of Kentucky with bachelor’s degrees in marketing and management. She began her career in the horse industry at the National Thoroughbred Racing Association and the Breeders’ Cup LLC.

From Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet