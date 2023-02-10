Bellevue City Council votes unanimously to enact smoke-free ordinance; measure takes effect in May















The Bellevue City Council has voted unanimously to pass a citywide ordinance that prohibits smoking on Bellevue city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces.

“I am proud of the council’s commitment to our community health,” said Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves. “We are creating a pathway for a healthy, vibrant Bellevue for all citizens.”

The ordinance is like one that passed last fall in neighboring Dayton.

“The impact of Bellevue’s commitment to a smoke-free community is significant to Northern Kentucky and our overall health and economic status,” said Garren Colvin, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We applaud the cities of Bellevue and Dayton for taking the lead on this important effort.”

Some businesses and talent considering a move to new areas take local community health seriously. This type of initiative is not only a commitment to wellness but also a solid investment in the local economy. Bellevue and Dayton join other Kentucky cities that have already enacted similar smoke-free ordinances including Lexington, London, Louisville, and Morehead.

“We are happy to support this initiative,” said Dr. Kevin Hall, DMD. “Operating in a community that supports health and wellness for everyone — where they work and play — means that it is a great place to do business.”

The ordinance takes effect in May 2023.

From City of Bellevue