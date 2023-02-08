Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center to host exhibits as part of national ceramics conference March 15-18















Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has been chosen to host three art exhibitions for the upcoming National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) National Conference in Cincinnati March 15-18.

The NCECA conference will showcase local, national and international ceramic artists. Baker Hunt will also host a fourth exhibit showcasing the work of Baker Hunt students and instructors.

Baker Hunt will be a featured display sight on the citywide bus tour which highlights local venues with NCECA exhibits.

The exhibits will be on display from March 13-18, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A reception will take place on the Baker Hunt campus on Thursday, March 16 from 5-8 p.m. and is open to the public.

For more information, including a list of artists and show descriptions, please visit www.bakerhunt.org.

