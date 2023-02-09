Annual review: Covington took major steps forward in ’22 with projects that will ‘elevate life’ into future















A construction trades school and its preservation trades complement. A 23-acre development in the urban core. A new City Hall better suited for helping residents. A health sciences lab. Homeownership.

The City of Covington took so many steps forward so steadily on so many transformational initiatives in 2022 that it wasn’t until year’s end that that progress could be recognized for what it was: Giant leaps forward in strengthening the physical and people infrastructure, capacity, reputation, and economic momentum of The Cov.

In its annual year-in-review release, the City of Covington reports to the community on progress made in the past year on a vast array of issues.

And it does so with a caveat: While the report highlights events, programs, announcements, policies, and economic successes that likely made headlines, it doesn’t speak to the service provided day-in, day-out by the City employees who patrol streets, put out fires, plow snow and fix potholes, help businesses create jobs, help the vulnerable finds places to live, and protect the health and safety of residents by keeping buildings up to code.

“This past year was particularly rewarding because we took significant steps forward on large-scale projects that will elevate life in Covington for generations,” Mayor Joe Meyer said. “And already this year, 2023, we have seen that progress continue.”

Workforce Development

• THE TRADES: Two massive initiatives to skill up Covington’s workforce and raise income levels for families were brought to the edge of the goal line last year (and – to continue that analogy – crossed that line and “scored” already this year). Classes began last month at the new Latonia location of the Enzweiler Building Institute’s construction trades school run by the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. As a partner, the City contributed $200,000 and logistical support. Meanwhile, the initial intro workshops should happen this spring for the related Covington Academy of Heritage Trades, which will teach skills specific to restoring historical buildings. As part of that effort, the City is leasing the former Colonial Inn motel at 1515 Madison Ave. to the association as a working laboratory and is contributing $250,000 toward various costs.

Budget

• HISTORIC TAX CUT: After five years of freezing its property tax rate, the City cut its 2023 rate by 17 percent, bringing the rate to its lowest point in modern history. The cut will bring at least some relief to families and other property owners feeling the sting of higher property assessments calculated outside City Hall. • TRANSFORMATIONAL: Thanks to an influx of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Covington adopted a $168-million all-funds budget that invested heavily in basic services and moved forward on large initiatives that will strengthen the city and build a better future for residents. • ARPA: At the beginning of the year, Covington leaders divided the City’s $36 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds into 11 general categories to be spent by the end of 2026. Projects under way include grants for non-profit social service agencies, expanded financial assistance for homebuyers, land for a new City Hall that will improve delivery of services, expanded public Wi-Fi, job training programs, small business assistance, and expanded recreation programming and park improvements. An ARPA webpage tracks projects and spending.

Economic Development

• MOVING RIGHT ALONG: The process of transforming a shuttered IRS processing facility into a 23-acre multi-use neighborhood continued on both visible and behind-the-scenes levels. In sum: The site was demolished with environmental concerns eliminated … the Commonwealth pledged $45.5 million in future tax revenue …the feds gave $1.8 million with the possibility of more (a lot more) later … a team of architects and engineers was hired to design the street grid, parking and other horizontal infrastructure outlined in the City’s conceptual master plan (further down on the Covington Central Riverfront Development webpage) … and a fly-through video and renderings were released to show conceptually how the site will be woven back into the urban fabric. And that was just in 2022. • BIOTECH HUB: A City-led planning effort that began in early 2021 paid off last year when the Kentucky General Assembly approved Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to fund a life sciences “wet” lab – and even sweetened the deal. The $10 million “ask” became a $15 million allocation for the project, which would make available an equipped lab and other space for startup companies to use. City leaders want to build off the energy created by Covington-based companies like Bexion Pharmaceuticals, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, and Gravity Diagnostics. • NO APOLOGIES: Covington’s Economic Development Department literally “rolled out” a new brand and marketing vision in May with a celebratory event at Covington Yard. The message to prospective businesses, investors, and transplanted talent has long touted Covington’s historic spaces, edgy charm, quirkiness, and authenticity (and sometimes irreverence), with no apologies. Covington-based Durham Brand & Co. agreed that none were needed. The firm worked with the City to further develop the message, and we are officially “Unapologetically Covington.” • KEEPING IT REAL: We “kept it real in The Cov” with the 2022 Authentic-CITY awards in May during National Economic Development Week. No rules, no criteria, just a bunch of City staff debating fiercely about the businesses, places, events, people and organizations that “keep it real.” The five worthy, quirky, wonderful recipients were Riverside Korean, Lost Art Press, Hierophany & Hedge, Anchor Grill, and Amy Kummler. • NEON HISTORY: True to the “where the past meets progress” part of that new manifesto, Covington’s Economic Development Department created a Historic Electric Signage Program that helps commercial property owners restore vintage electric signs as a nod to the city’s past while improving curb appeal. • SMALL BUSINESS HELP: The City then issued the first incentive under the electric sign program, plus 9 rent-subsidy incentives and 12 façade improvement incentives, during four rounds of the internationally recognized Small Business Program. The eclectic list of recipients epitomize the City’s “all character, no chains” philosophy and can be seen in releases detailing three incentives, seven incentives, six incentives, and five incentives. • MOMENTUM, MEASURED: Continuing a practice it started the year before, Economic Development in early 2022 created a colorful 28-page year-end report that summarized business successes over the prior year. The “2021 Impact Report” talked about the creation of 1,641 jobs and $57.5 million in private capital investment, plus things like the reduction of vacant Class A office space in the City from 30.3 percent to 4.2 percent over 10 years. • JOBS AND EXPANSIONS: Meanwhile, the investment numbers for 2022 are still being compiled, but there was much to brag about in economic development in The Cov. For example, we know that the $1 million or so in incentives awarded by the City (some of that will be spread out over 30 years) in turn leveraged almost $20 million in private capital investment. Individual projects include: Expansions at BM2 Freight Services and Keller Logistics that together retained over 200 jobs and will create more than 100 new jobs. Arrivals of AlloyRX (6 jobs), Acute Hearing (16 jobs), and places like The Well restaurant, Mama’s on Main, Samaritan Car Care, Chimaek, The House of Beauty and many others. Work continued on the conversion of the former First District School and on the North by Hotel Covington (which is partially open).

Infrastructure

• NEW CITY HALL: The last time City Hall was housed in its own standalone building? 1899. In 2022, however, the City took steps toward a permanent home that will better serve residents, acquiring property in the 700 block of Scott Boulevard and seeking applications for an architect to design the site. An architect team was selected early in 2023. • BRIDGING THE RIVER: Just like with the IRS site, trying to summarize a year’s progress toward getting the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project under way is pretty much impossible. But we’ll give it a shot: First, Govs. Beshear and DeWine came to town and pledged “no tolls,” a huge win for the region’s drivers and validation of the City’s efforts … then KYTC and Covington reached a monumental agreement that included shrinking of the new companion bridge’s footprint, a plan to alleviate a 50-year flood problem, and a seat at the table when design decisions are made … then a series of public meetings were held in Covington neighborhoods … and finally, the City got word in the year’s waning days that the federal government was contributing $1.6 billion to the project, news that President Biden came to Covington a few days later to announce personally. • TEXAS TURNAROUND: Named after the state in which such a configuration grew popular, a new U-shaped interstate ramp from Fourth Street was finished near the end of the year. Engineers and traffic experts say the redesign – championed by the City — should dramatically improve safety and reduce congestion on the Brent Spence Bridge. • DUMP TRUCKS & CHAIN SAWS: It was a long, gradual move, but the Public Works Department has a new address: 1730 Russell St. The converted warehouse provides a more modern headquarters for the department that does just about everything to make The Cov look good and function better, from plowing streets to cutting weeds to pruning trees to filling potholes. • WHOLE LOT OF ASPHALT: All or part of 22 streets in 11 neighborhoods got a smoother driving surface under the annual resurfacing contract whose price – a hair shy of $1MM – reflected rising costs of everything from fuel to creosote. • ALONG THE RIVER: A multi-use trail for bikers, runners, and walkers that runs along the Ohio River was extended by 1.5 miles with the completion of the third phase of Riverfront Commons in early summer. The extension runs from just west of the Brent Spence Bridge almost to Ludlow; the 2006 vision for the regional trail would connect six cities and stretch 11.5 miles from Fort Thomas to Ludlow. • ICONIC MAKEOVER: The Carroll Chimes Bell Tower – whose image has graced tourism publications for the region since the 1970s – got a $109,000 makeover last fall. The work focused on the tower’s exterior and included counter flashing, new timber on the upper clock tower, copper half-round gutters, tuck-pointing, and pressure washing. • PAVER REPLACEMENT: What must have sounded like a good idea many years ago – decorative pavers at the intersection of Madison Avenue and 12th Street – became a driving nightmare. So the City replaced the pavers with colored concrete in 2022, solving the problem permanently. • FIRST IMPRESSION: After Covington residents, businesses owners, patrons, and neighborhood groups weighed in with ways to improve the City’s gateways, work began in November on redesigning the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway. Emersion Design, LLC will wrap up designs in March that reflect recommended solutions related to signage, streetscape layout, lighting, pedestrian amenities, and traffic calming features.

Neighborhoods

• REGULATING RENTALS: In an effort to preserve the residential character of Covington neighborhoods and protect neighbors from absentee or ambivalent landlords, the City did two things in 2022: Announced a crackdown on landlords who refuse to obtain a license and undergo inspections. And issued a six-month moratorium on new short-term rental licenses (so-called vacation rentals or Airbnbs) so the City can rewrite its regulations to limit the proliferation of such rentals. Stay tuned. There’s more to come. • COMMUNITY PROJECTS: Covington continued to support efforts by organizations to enhance the look, feel, and functionality of neighborhoods and business nodes with two grant programs. One program funded 11 neighborhood projects worth more than $50,000 that ranged from improvements to Randolph Park to signage in Linden Grove Cemetery. And a newly created initiative called the Quality of Place Grant Program set aside $125,000 to support projects that nurture a “sense of place” in the city. (P.S. That amount was later increased after the turn of the new year. Commissioners will vote next week on funding 12 projects.) • BASEMENT FLOODING: Almost 40 property owners whose basement drains have backed up during heavy rain have applied for up to $10,000 to install a backup preventer valve under a joint program run by Sanitation District No. 1 and the City. The program existed for years, but the City is now offering a “guarantee” that makes it more attractive. • HOME REPAIR: A program that helps desperate homeowners with urgent repairs of conditions in their home that posed a threat to the life, health, or safety of people living there was expanded. A similar program is being created. • HOMEOWNERSHIP HELP: With housing costs on the rise, Covington raised to $10,000 the amount available through a down payment assistance program (and improved the terms of the forgivable loan), and then created a new $15,000 mortgage assistance program to encourage homebuyers to look at certain neighborhoods. • NOISE NOISE NOISE: After a series of noise disputes made it to the Commission floor, the City tweaked its noise ordinance to make it easier to understand and enforce. More refinement may be on the horizon.

Park & Rec

• TO THE DOGS: The City’s first dog park opened in November. Located adjacent to Kenny Shields Park at Ninth and Philadelphia streets, the SFC Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park features decorative fencing, separate areas for both small and large dogs, a waste station, and plenty of seating to sit and watch Fido play with friends. • FLYING DISCS: Vandals tried to put an end to the new 18-hole Covington Disc Golf Course that opened in Devou Park in October but thanks to help from Boone County Parks the City was able to cobble together enough disc golf baskets to reopen in only three days after the theft, putting the course back in action. • WORLD CUP DREAMS: The first and only FC Cincinnati soccer mini pitch in Northern Kentucky opened in Covington’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, kicking off the first part of the City’s rehab of the park at 15th & Eastern and bringing FC Foundation’s Soccer Unites program to Covington youth. • LOADS OF FUN: Covington Parks & Rec saw the return of old favorites to its line-up of recreation programs and welcomed new activities. Young anglers reeled ‘em in at the return of the Fishing Derby at Prisoners Lake. … A lifeguard crisis was averted and the City’s pool season was on after all. … And kids were on the hunt at the Easter Egg Hunt at Devou Park. Meanwhile, a new Jack-O-Lantern Walk lit up Randolph Park … Happy Cov Holidays started a new tradition at City Hall … and a new Covington Basketball Club hit the local courts.

Micellaneous

• PLACE OF REFLECTION: The new Vietnam Fallen Memorial honoring the 31 young men who died fighting in the Vietnam War was dedicated in 2022 in a new Latonia location with features that greatly expand what existed before. • THIRD-PARTY VALIDATION: Two City-led initiatives won high praise from independent organizations: The free public WiFi network called CovConnect was labeled one of the 50 most transformative “smart” projects in the world. And efforts to activate four eastern neighborhoods, a la the Eastern Corridor, won a “best practices” award from the American Planning Association. • CREATIVE MADNESS: Covington’s downtown hosted a sensory blitzkrieg when the wildly popular BLINK art and light festival returned for four nights in October with the City as a financial sponsor. • GOOD GOVERNMENT: The year began with a reception for volunteers, at which Covington received its “2021 City Government of the Year” award from the Kentucky League of Cities. Later, KLC released a video paying tribute to Covington.

Welcoming/diversity

• JUNETEENTH: Covington took a long-awaited and symbolic step to acknowledge its diversity and inclusive nature by naming Juneteenth a City holiday, joining the federal government and other cities in celebrating what many African Americans call “Freedom Day.” • MINORITY BUSINESSES: As a way to encourage and nurture the creation of black-owned businesses, the City joined a partnership involving the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce that makes available meeting space, consulting services, and other resources needed by entrepreneurs. • LOTS OF PRIDE: Covington earned the highest mark from the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group. The Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipal Equality Index, which measures how well a City’s laws, policies, and services treat and protect its LGBTQ population and employees, gave The Cov 100 points out of 100, up from 96 in 2020 and 94 in 2019. Meanwhile, the year also saw the return of the well-attended PRIDEFEST and parade.

Personnel

• NEW LEADERSHIP I: The Covington Board of Commissioners bid “farewell” to its longest-serving member in December. Commissioner Michelle Williams, for years a strong advocate for residents, stepped down from a long tenure of service. Voters replaced her with newcomer Nolan Nicaise, a native of Covington and urban planner by trade. • NEW LEADERSHIP II: On the administration side, retirements, promotions, and new hires brought in new blood, with Brian Valenti replacing Rob Nader as Police Chief, Steve Webb replacing Muhammed Owusu as Finance director, Keith Bales replacing Chris Warneford as Public Works director, David Davidson taking over as City Solicitor, and Andrew Wilhoite being hired as projects director.

