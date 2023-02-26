Acclaimed harpist Brandee Younger to perform in free concert at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall March 2















On Thursday, March 2, Grammy-nominated harpist Brandee Younger will perform at 7 p.m. at Greaves Concert Hall, Northern Kentucky University. The concert is free and open to the public.

Join for an exciting evening featuring Grammy nominated harpist Brandee Younger live in concert.

The Cincinnati American Harp Society chapter will host Younger all the way from New York.

A leading voice of the harp, Brandee Younger recently made history at the 2022 Grammy Awards as the first Black female solo artist nominated in the Best Instrumental Composition category for her song “Beautiful Is Black.”

Over her career Younger has performed and recorded across countless genres with artists including John Legend, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, Common, Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Ron Carter, and Charlie Haden. Additionally her original composition “Hortense” was featured in the Netflix Concert-Documentary, Beyoncé: Homecoming.

In addition to performing, Younger is on the teaching artist faculty at New York University and The New School College of Performing Arts in New York City.

The concert will take place at Greaves Concert Hall, 141 Fine Arts Building, at Northern Kentucky University.

Free parking is available in Lots D or “I.” There is a circle at the Fine Arts Building for drop-off.

The concert is co-sponsored by School of the Arts (SOTA) at NKU, the School for Creative and Performing Arts, CCM, and the American Harp Society Cincinnati Chapter.