46 years to the day, a memorial to be dedicated in Southgate for victims of Beverly Supper Club fire















Forty-six years to the day of the tragic fire that claimed 165 lives at the Beverly Hills Supper Club, a memorial is planned to be dedicated by the City of Southgate in May.



The Beverly Hills Memorial is scheduled to be dedicated along U.S. 27 on May 28, which is the date of the 1977 fire.

The memorial will include the names of the victims; a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire; a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire; and maps of the site in 1977.

“It will be 46 years to the day that we will gather to dedicate a memorial that will ensure that those who perished in the fire, those they left behind and the first responders who fought the fire and cared for the injured will never be forgotten,” said Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg. “The memorial will provide a lasting legacy and allow those who visit it take a moment to recall how profoundly this event forever changed and shaped our community.”

The 80-acre Beverly Hills property is being transformed into Memorial Pointe, a residential community being developed by Ashley Builders Group in conjunction with Vision Realty Group. The companies provided the land and funding for the design and construction of the monument along with Fischer Homes, which is building homes in the development and provided for the landscape improvements.

Among those involved on the memorial planning committee include Tim Rolf of Rolf Monument, Northern Kentucky first responders, and community members and individuals with personal connections to the fire.

“Vision Realty has been honored to be involved in the development of Memorial Pointe as well as in the planning for this appropriate and lasting memorial,” said Vision Realty Group Managing Partner Matt Olliges. “The members of the memorial planning committee have done an outstanding job coming up with the design of the memorial, and we thank these dedicated volunteers for their work and commitment to this important project.”

“From the very outset of our participation in the development of Memorial Pointe, Fischer Homes was committed to supporting the creation of a memorial to the victims and survivors of the Beverly Hills fire,” said Fischer Homes Market President Jason Finch. “We are humbled to be a part of the effort to remember those who lost their lives.”

Construction has commenced at Memorial Pointe, which will include 84 single-family homes, 200 luxury apartments, and an assisted living facility of 79 residential units. A marker honoring the victims will also be placed in the pocket park that is being developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.

“The memorial will always remind us to never stop looking back to remember those who lost their lives at Beverly Hills and those they left behind,” said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group.