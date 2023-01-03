Walton-Verona boys win opening game of 8th Region All “A” Classic on senior’s 3-point basket in overtime















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Senior guard Carter Krohman hit a 3-point shot just before time expired to give Walton-Verona a 74-71 overtime win over Williamstown in the opening game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Monday at Gallatin County High School.

It was the seventh 3-point basket of the night for Krohman, who finished with a game-high 23 points. He also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Bearcats, who won last year’s region title.

Walton-Verona (9-3) will play Eminence (7-5) in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Bearcats won a regular season game between the two teams, 91-62, on Dec. 2.

The other double-figure scorers for the Bearcats in Monday’s win were Max Montgomery (16), Julian Dixon (15) and Zach Smith (10). Dixon also pulled down 14 rebounds to post his fifth double-double in 12 games.

Williamstown (7-6) shot 63 percent (26 of 41) from the field compared to Walton-Verona’s 40 percent (28 of 69). The Demons also had a 14-6 scoring advantage at the free throw line, but they made five 3-point goals while the Bearcats had 12 treys.

The leading scorers for Williamstown were Colton Feagan with 20 points and Gunner Feagan with 18. They made 15 of their team’s 26 field goals.

In the opening game of the girls 9th Region All “A” Classic, St. Henry defeated Beechwood, 44-30, on Monday at Newport. The Crusaders (7-4) will take on Dayton (5-9) in a quarterfinal game at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first 9th Region quarterfinal game on Tuesday is Holy Cross vs. Newport Central Catholic at 6 p.m. NewCath has won the region tournament 15 times and Holy Cross claimed its 13th championship trophy last year.

The opening round of the girls 8th Region All “A” Classic will be played Tuesday at Gallatin County. First-round games in the boys and girls 10th Region All “A” Classic are set for Friday and Saturday at Paris High School. The 9th Region boys tournament is scheduled for next week at Beechwood High School.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NEWPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Dayton vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Newport vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT GALLATIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

Owen County vs. Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT GALLATIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Williamstown vs. Carroll County, 5 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Eminence, 6:30 p.m.

Owen County vs. Gallatin County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Trimble County vs. Williamstown-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona-Eminence winner vs. Owen County-Gallatin County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 8 p.m.