WalletHub says smoking not only takes a toll on your health — but also a big bite out of your pocket















Staff report

Smoking takes a toll on your health — and makes a big dent in your wallet as well for the 34.2 million tobacco users in the U.S.

A study by WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack a day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

In Kentucky — this is the Financial Cost of Smoking

(1=Lowest, 25=Avg.)

• Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $121,414 (Rank: 11th)

• Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,625,016 (Rank: 11th)

• Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $133,218 (Rank: 6th)

• Income Loss per Smoker – $451,336 (Rank: 7th)

• Other Costs per Smoker – $10,710 (Rank: 8th)

• Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $2,341,694

• Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $48,785

For the full report, see: https://wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520/