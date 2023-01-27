Two high school basketball coaches on threshold of career milestones going into games on Friday















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The stage is set for what could be an historic night in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball on Friday.

If St. Henry wins its home game against Bluegrass United, coach Dave Faust will set a new record for most career victories by a 9th Region boys basketball coach. He picked up his 460th win on Thursday and needs one more to surpass Kenney Shields, who has held the record for 34 years.

Faust has spent his entire head coaching career at St. Henry. In 32 years, his teams have compiled a 460-383 record going into Friday’s game.

He is the only coach in the history of the program who has won a 9th Region post-season championship. He has also claimed three Kentucky All “A” Classic state titles as coach of the Crusaders.

The other boys game with historical significance on Friday is Campbell County at Scott. If the visiting Camels come out on top in that one, it will be coach Aric Russell’s 400th victory in 22 years as a Northern Kentucky boys basketball coach.

Russell’s record as a boys coach now strands at 399-251. He has compiled a 275-131 record in 13 seasons at Campbell County after posting a 124-120 mark in nine seasons at Newport.

He won a 9th Region championship in his final season at Newport. At Campbell County, his teams have won four 10th Region championships and made it to the semifinals of the 2019 state tournament.

Russell was also the girls head coach at Newport and had a 51-32 record in three seasons. His total record as a head coach is 450-283 in 25 years.