Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T.

And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes.

“But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”

Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike, Erlanger – was highlighted at the Erlanger City Council meeting.

“They were our Business Spotlight, Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

And what Tewes Farms has been doing – raising and selling turkeys, raising chickens and selling eggs – is a large part of the Northern Kentucky business community.

“Tewes is a fantastic community partner,” the Mayor continued, “actually an icon for the city of Erlanger. So many people pass that farm – it’s right off the I-75 interstate, and they have that big billboard.”

Mayor Fette mentioned the city recognized Tewes Farm four years ago when they celebrated 75 years of business.

Next year will be 80 years of service in Erlanger, according to 70-year-old Dan Tewes.

“We certainly appreciated the opportunity to talk at the weekly council meeting,” he said, “and thank everyone for the monthly Business Spotlight. We’re certainly one of – if not the – oldest business in Erlanger.”

Tewes Poultry Farm started with Dan’s dad – John – on what is now Charter Oak in Edgewood. At the time, he focused on hatching and raising chickens, Dan said.

In March 1944, John moved his family to Erlanger, where the farm is located today – and as the family grew – Dan is one of 17 children – he expanded his sales to the community.

“He prided himself on providing fresh eggs, chickens and turkeys,” Dan said. The farm is the only fresh poultry producer in Northern Kentucky.

“People come from miles around to pick up a fresh turkey for the holidays,” Dan said.

This past Thanksgiving Dan said they sold about 3,000 turkeys.

“But we’re busy with eggs and chickens year-round,” he said. In fact he says the best part of his job is, “not doing the same thing daily.”

And the worst?

“There’s always something stupid that will come up,” he said, “like a disaster, or the weather.”

During the recent cold spell and sub-freezing temperatures, Dan claims he had to check things just about every hour. “Thank God the electricity didn’t go out,” he said.

“When it’s un-Godly hot, or un-Godly cold, well, it just makes our job so much tougher,” he said.

The good news, with 17 kids there’s plenty of help.

“All the kids and grandkids come back to help during the busy Thanksgiving and holiday season,” Mayor Fette said. “There’s no better way to teach about hard work than starting at a young age.

“It’s a true family business.”

That makes other families very happy.