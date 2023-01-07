Tom Browning celebration of life: Remembering ‘Mr. Perfect’s’ life, accomplishments, friendship















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Ted Power remembers.

That’s why the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher made the trek from his Sarasota home to Great American Ball Park to see his friend Tom Browning.

For the very last time.

Friday, friends, family, fans and the Cincinnati Reds baseball community staged a Celebration of Life for Mr. Perfect – Tom Browning – who passed away Monday, afternoon December 20.

The cause of death was heart failure.

But this day was about life – and good times – for the lefty from Union, Ky. who left us too soon, at the age of 62.

“There was never a thought in my mind of missing this celebration,” said Power, who was traded to the Reds by the Dodgers in 1982. “You meet and play with a lot of people in baseball,” he continued, “but you don’t have many friends. Tom was a true friend.”

That was proven by the long lines of well-wishers who paid their respect at the Great American Ball Park’s Bally Sports Club from noon to 3 p.m., with a service following.

But there’s more to the Power-Browning connection.

“Marge (Schott) – former owner of the Reds – called me in her office and told me we were about to call up a pitcher from the minor leagues, named Tom Browning,” Power told me.

Browning began the 1984 season with Class AAA Wichita, where he went 12-10 with a league-high 160 strikeouts. On July 31 of that year, he threw a seven-inning no-hitter against Iowa and later earned a September call-up to play for Pete Rose’s Cincinnati Reds.

“I was wondering, why would Marge be calling me into her office,” Power continued.

He explained.

Apparently, Power negotiated in his contract to have a private room on the road – today all major league ballplayers have their own single hotel rooms.

“Marge wanted to me room with Tom on the road, and kinda take him under my wing,” Power said. “In fact, Marge told me she’d make up the difference in pay for taking Tom on as a roommate.

“I said yes,” Power said, “and Tom Browning was my first — and only – roommate.”

The magic must’ve worked.

As a rookie – in 1985 – Browning went 20-9 with a 3.55 ERA for the Reds, becoming the first rookie to win 20 games since the Yankees’ Bon Grim in 1954. Browning finished the season with 11 consecutive wins – the longest streak by a Cincinnati pitcher in 30 years—and was named The Sporting News’ NL Rookie Pitcher of the Year. He also finished second – behind Vince Coleman – in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

On September 16, 1988, Browning pitched the 12th perfect game in baseball history. In a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium, Browning threw 70of 102 pitches for strikes and did not run the count to three balls on a single batter.

The first left-hander to pitch a perfect game since Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965, Browning remains the only Reds player to pitch a perfect game.

“Let’s just say I relaxed him that entire rookie season,” said roommate and friend Power, “I made sure he wasn’t overwhelmed with coming to the major leagues.”

Power is still active in professional baseball and plans to coach in a Collegiate Summer League in Bristol, Va. this summer.

And when the Reds take the field this summer, No. 32 may very well be present.

According to Reds President Phil Castellini: “We’re planning on doing something for Tom,” he told me, “If not a uniform patch, perhaps his No. 32 on the ballcap.”

There’s another thing the Reds have already, according to an unnamed team official – they’ve paid for the entire Tom Browning service.

That, for sure is a winner.