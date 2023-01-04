TMU expands footprint of Crestview Hills campus with acquisition of Five Seasons Sports Club















Staff report

Thomas More University has acquired the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility adjacent to its campus in Crestview Hills.

Five Seasons Family Sports Club was founded and owned by the Corporex Campanies, headquartered in Covington. The group also owns clubs in Burr Ridge, Illinois, and in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. Thomas More students were already offered deeply discounted services and memberships at the club, which is surrounded by TMU property on Thomas More Parkway.

Five Seasons management will provide day-to-day operating support for the club which will continue as normal for its members.

The announcement of the acquisition calls it “the most significant philanthropic gift” in University history, though the nature of the philanthropy was not spelled out. A spokesperson for the University said the gift that made the transaction possible was from a donor who did not want to be identified. The acquisition also required financing through Thomas More partner Republic Bank.

Part of ongoing initiatives to expand the University’s geographic footprint and enhance student spaces, the addition of Five Seasons, located at 345 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, increases Thomas More’s acreage by 9% and its facility’s square footage by 24%. The campus now spans 126.7 acres, with a total facility square footage of 577,594.

As Thomas More continues the momentum of expanding its campus, providing a student-centered experience remains the priority.

“Acquiring this Five Seasons location in Northern Kentucky will ultimately be a huge benefit for our students,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D.

“Since launching our Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way in 2021, and the corresponding Second Century Campaign: It’s time for More, we have been transforming campus to better serve our students… By providing our students with the very best facilities, resources, and opportunities, we ensure that they have the tools to thrive in their careers and their lives.”

The expansion also creates cohesion by uniting Thomas More’s south campus.

In November 2022, the University announced the relocation of the Education and Psychology departments to the newly named Cabrini Hall at 365 Thomas More Parkway, which borders the Five Seasons club.

In a similar fashion, the north campus was made more accessible to the community through a new crosswalk placed across Thomas More Parkway connecting Covington and Centennial Halls, 207 and 209 Thomas More Parkway, respectively, where select offices were relocated early last year.

Thomas More University will maintain its strong partnership with Five Seasons as business at the club will continue as usual. The club will operate under the Five Seasons brand name.

“The Five Seasons management team will continue overseeing day-to-day operations and members can expect a seamless transition and the same amenities, programming, and services that they have enjoyed over the years,” added Chillo.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu

