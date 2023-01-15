The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre

The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage.
Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
Fabulation marks the Footlighters’ debut of director Derek Snow — but he is no stranger to the Cincinnati theater scene. Derek has been active in the Cincinnati theater community as an actor, writer, and director for over 35 years. A graduate of the School for Creative and Performing Arts, he continued his education in NYC before returning to his hometown to teach inner-city youth dramatic arts in the public school system. He has been with the popular physical theater group Performance Gallery for the past 19 years. His written work has been produced in Atlanta; New Jersey; and Sydney, Australia.
Performances:
• Thursday – Saturday, February 9 – 11 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m.
• Thursday – Saturday, February 16 – 18 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m.
• Thursday – Saturday, February 23 – 25 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: $25 each and are available online at footlighters.org or by contacting the box office at 859-652-3849 or footlighterstickets@gmail.com.
The Footlighters, Inc., has been producing quality community theater shows in Greater Cincinnati for 60 years. The group was established in 1963 by a small group of community theater volunteers who wanted to bring theater opportunities to the west side of Cincinnati.
In 1987, the group bought the Salem United Methodist Church in Newport and transformed it into The Stained Glass Theatre. The theater is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Kentucky landmark. In September of 2018, Footlighters added an ADA ramp to the front of their building to complement the elevator installed in September of 2017, allowing access for all patrons with limited mobility.
For more information, please visit footlighters.org or like The Footlighters, Inc., on Facebook.
