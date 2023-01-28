Supporting our heroes following their service to be topic of Florence Rotary presentation January 30















By Adam Curry

Ignite Institute

An overview of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program and a description of the Sheriff’s Department Emergency Medical Trauma Kit Initiative will be the topic of discussion at the Rotary Club of Florence on Monday, January 30.

David Jardon, of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Greater Cincinnati Chapter, will be on hand to discuss the program’s efforts throughout the region.

Founded in 2010, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is a national nonprofit founded and headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas, that provides charitable services benefiting the overall well-being of our nation’s “Sheep Dogs” to veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and EMS personnel.

The nation’s heroes have an innate desire to serve, and their service gives meaning and purpose to their lives. After an injury or shift/tour of duty ends, that meaning and purpose is often lost. It is SDIA’s goal to reinstate that purpose into the lives of these heroes.

David Jardon is a 1983 US Air Force Academy Graduate with more than seven years of active duty. After his time with the Air Force, Jardon became a Delta Pilot for 32 years, serving as assistant and chief pilot for the CVG pilot base.

Jordan also has over 30 years of service as a volunteer firefighter and was the assistant chief in three of the four departments for which he served. Away from his service, he was a soccer coach for 10 years, starting the Soccer Program for the Walton School District. He now is a Real Estate Investor and has been married for 40 years with one daughter and one granddaughter.

Monday’s event will be held in person at Florence Nature Center’s Evelyn M. Kalb Gathering House located at 7200 Nature Park Dr in Florence.

11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet $12/person

12:00 pm – Meeting Begins – Greeting, Prayer, Pledge & 4-Way Test

12:15 pm – Program Begins

1:00 pm – Meeting Adjourned

The meeting and presentation will be livestreamed on Rotary YouTube Channel and via Facebook Live.

For ore information, visit www.florencerotary.org

