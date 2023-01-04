State General Assembly convenes — swearing in of new/re-elected members, electing top leaders















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky General Assembly convened its 2023 regular session on Tuesday, with the swearing in of newly elected and re-elected members, as well as the election of leadership for both the House and Senate, the top items in both chambers.

Ninety-nine of the 100 House members elected in November, including 31 of whom are new, were sworn into office. Rep. Shawn McPherson, R-Scottsville, who is recovering from surgery was not on hand and will be sworn in later. Half of the 37 members of the Senate were also sworn in. There is one vacant seat, as former Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, officially resigned so he could be sworn into office in the U.S. House on Tuesday.

In the House Rep. David Osborne, R-Prospect, was re-elected Speaker by acclamation, as was Rep. David Meade, R-Stanford, to serve as Speaker pro tem.

The majority Republicans also announced the remainder of their leadership team, with Rep. Steven Rudy of Paducah as floor leader, Rep. Suzanne Miles as Caucus Chair, and Rep. Jason Nemes as Whip.

The Democrats chose Rep. Derrick Graham of Frankfort as their Minority Leader, Rep. Cherylynn Stevenson of Lexington as Caucus Chair, and Rep. Rachel Roberts of Newport as Minority Whip.

In the Senate, Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, was re-elected President and Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, re-elected President pro tem, again both by acclamation.

The Majority Republicans chose Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown as floor leader, Sen. Julie Raque Adams as Caucus Chair, and Sen. Mike Wilson as Whip.

The Democrats announced their leaders as Sen. Gerald Neal of Louisville as Minority Leader, Sen. Reginald Thomas as Caucus Chair, and Sen. David Yates as Minority Whip.

Both chambers also had their constitutional officers sworn into office, which are Chief Clerk, Deputy Chief Clerk, Sergeant at Arms, Chief Doorkeeper, and Janitor.



While activities during Tuesday’s opening day of the session were largely ceremonial, lawmakers are scheduled to meet through Friday to take care of more serious business, then recess until February 7, for the remainder of the 30-day session, which will wrap up March 30.