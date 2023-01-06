St. Elizabeth’s Jacob Bast named to board of directors for American Medical Group Association















Jacob Bast, senior vice president of operations at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and chief operating officer of St. Elizabeth Physicians (SEP) has joined the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) board of directors.

The AMGA is a trade association representing multi-specialty medical groups and integrated systems focusing on the advocacy, education and empowerment of its members to deliver high-performance health. AMGA is a national voice promoting awareness of medical groups’ recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, cost-effective care. This board position brings St. Elizabeth a unique ability to influence the advancement of healthcare delivery both locally and on a national scale.

In 2020, SEP was the recipient of the Acclaim Award, AMGA’s most prestigious recognition, honoring the nation’s premier, high-quality healthcare delivery organizations.

Bast has served as the SEP Chief Operating Officer since February 2012. In February 2022, he added St. Elizabeth Healthcare duties when he began leading the traditionally hospital-based areas of the Family Practice Center, Outpatient Wound Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Palliative Care and Hospice.

Bast earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Florida Southern College and his Master’s Degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota. He has served for the last six years as the chairperson for the Board of Directors of AMGA Voice, the only political action committee dedicated to representing the views of multispecialty medical groups and integrated health systems.

Bast has also served the community as a leader in several positions with the local Boy Scouts, serving on his college alma mater’s alumni association board of directors, and coaching youth lacrosse.

