Special Olympic KY State Winter Games returns to Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg Jan. 22-24















Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for the 26th consecutive year Jan. 22-24 when the facility will host the Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games.

More than 70 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes are expected to take part, competing in alpine skiing and snowshoeing events.

The 2023 Kentucky State Winter Games will see the event return to its full three-day schedule for the first time since 2020. The Games will begin with Opening Ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Skiers will also have the opportunity to arrive early that day to practice on their own. Skiers and snowshoers will return at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, for their practice session. Snowshoers will also have the opportunity to practice at that time.

Skiers will be paired with a ski partner from the Cincinnati or Louisville Ski Club who will work to help the athlete retrain and improve their skills. Following lunch, athletes will return to the snow for their official time trials, which will set the divisions for Tuesday’s races. Monday’s activities will end with dinner and a victory dance in the Perfect North Slopes East Lodge.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, is race day. Athletes will have a short practice and warm-up opportunity early on Tuesday, and racing on all skiing courses and the snowshoeing course will begin at 10 a.m. All awards will be presented after lunch during the awards ceremony in the East Lodge.

The State Winter Games are organized by a committee made up primarily of employees and retirees of Dow Corning Corporation in Carrollton, Kentucky and Kentucky Utilities in Ghent, Kentucky.

Other companies and organizations supporting the Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games include Special Olympics Kentucky Year-Round Partners Jersey Mike’s, Texas Roadhouse and Toyota Motor Corporation; and Event Sponsors Dow, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, North American Stainless, Automated Doors and Access and Perfect North Slopes. Wendy’s of Lawrenceburg will once again provide lunches for event volunteers on Tuesday.

