Seven NKY law enforcement officers among graduates of latest KY DOCJT basic training class















Gov. Andy Beshear last week announced 25 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state, including seven from Northern Kentucky, have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy.

“The Commonwealth is grateful to have public servants of your caliber,” Gov. Beshear said. “I congratulate you on your diligence and sacrifice to receive the highest level of training to be the best for your community, friends, family and state.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 534 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The ever-changing nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.

Today’s 25 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge of honor along with the other 1,032 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a Commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“During the past 20 weeks you have listened earnestly to the training and guidance from your class coordinator and instructors here at DOCJT,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I urge you to remember their instruction and commit the skills you take with you to heart. Their voices of experience will serve you well as you serve your community.”

The Beshear-Coleman Administration is proud to welcome the 25 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort of making each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 534 graduates and their agencies are:

• Colton W. Baker, Owensboro Police Department

• Andrew W. Bernard, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department

• Albert B. Bryant, Shively Police Department

• Logan M. Burriss, Vanceburg Police Department

• Hunter M. Couch, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Lukas K. Gabbard, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

• Oscar E. Guevara, Frankfort Police Department

• Johnathan A. Hanlin, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Corey D. Harr, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office

• Jonathan Hicks, Scott County Sheriff’s Office

• Nicholas J. Kendall, Campbell County Police Department

• Joseph A. Kinslow, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Jacob D. Niggemeyer, Worthington Police Department

• Scott M. Oswald, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

• Ryan W. Ottino, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Police Department

• Mark R. Richardson, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Peter Scherm, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Sean M. Sinacori, Covington Police Department

• Jacob D. Smith, Campbell County Police Department

• Chadwick D. Spence, Raceland Police Department

• Evan M. Stevens, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Zachery J. Stinson, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Joshua S. Velasco, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

• Logan J. Watts, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Billy G. Welch, Georgetown Police Department

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriff’s deputies, university police, and airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet