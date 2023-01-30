Service station-inspired Ford’s Garage opens newest location at Saratoga Square in Florence















Ford’s Garage, a neighborhood burger and beer chain known for nostalgia and classic comfort food, has opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping center.

The service station-inspired eatery is led by franchise owner Mike McGuigan, founder of the Ford’s Garage concept and an industry-known restaurant design and marketing consultant.

Ford’s Garage is part of a nationwide group of restaurants officially licensed by the Ford Motor Company to use Ford branding and memorabilia to evoke the look and feel of a 1920s service station. The restaurants display vintage fixtures and Ford vehicles like the Model T and Model A. Design details include blue shop towels used as napkins and bathroom sinks made from tires and fuel pump nozzles with the crew of servers dressed like auto mechanics.

The new Florence location is owned by McGuigan’s company, Tin Lizzie Restaurants, and will be the group’s third Ford’s Garage location, joining franchises in Noblesville, Indiana and Norwood, Ohio. In addition to McGuigan, the management team includes operating partner Sam Tancredi.

McGuigan has opened over a dozen themed restaurant concepts in Florida, including The Outlaw Steak and Crab House Saloon, Morgan’s Forest, Squiggy’s 50’s Diner, The Brick House Sports Pub and Pizzeria and Brixz Grill and Bistro. The themed restaurants he launched in Fort Myers, Florida were part of the rejuvenation of the downtown River District.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with Ford’s Garage by bringing this hugely successful concept to Florence,” McGuigan said. “I’ve been involved in themed restaurants for almost my entire career, and this is one of the most exciting – offering freshly made food and an incredible experience with universal appeal for all ages.”

The setting may be unique, but Ford’s Garage burgers serve as the prime attraction. The meaty selections are crafted with black angus beef and continue the automotive theme with names like “Model A” and the “High Octane Burger.” Vegetarian options are also available such as the “Green and Clean veggie burger.” Burgers are served with all-natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo.

Florence locals will recognize several names behind the new location’s Burgers of Fame menu, a localized selection of unique burgers named after influential individuals and organizations in the community. Burgers of Fame honorees include Grand Ole Opry singer Carly Pearce — the Ford’s Signature, Florence Police Chief Tom Grau — the Black-and-Bleu, and Bengals Wide Receiver Cris Collinsworth — the Model A.

The restaurant also specializes in American comfort food options including homemade meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, light fare such as salads, grilled chicken and seafood, and “side cars” like Piston Onion Rings and mac ‘n cheese. Diners can top off their meal with “sweet rides” like milkshakes and sundaes.

The new Ford’s Garage restaurant is located in front of the recently renovated Turfway Park and Casino. It will be open for dine-in and to-go service Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Diners can enjoy free WiFi with their meals.

Ford’s Garage