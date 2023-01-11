Seniors lead Conner boys basketball team to first victory over CovCath since 2008-09 season















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

What does it take to beat Covington Catholic?

That’s a question that nagged Conner boys basketball teams for the last 13 seasons before they finally found a solution on Tuesday when the Cougars visited CovCath and came away with a 74-68 victory.

Conner snapped a 15-game losing streak against Colonels that began in the 2008-09 season. The Cougars also became the first Northern Kentucky team to win a game on CovCath’s home court since 2013.

With five seniors in the starting lineup, Conner was able to outscore the Colonels, 37-21, in the second and third quarters to take a 53-38 lead.

CovCath mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, but Conner’s experienced players didn’t panic and upset the team that was ranked No. 2 in the state in a poll of media members from 16 regions.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Cougars, who lifted their record to 10-4. CovCath is now 12-2 with its other loss coming to a Florida team during a holiday tournament.

Conner shot 43 percent (21 of 49) from the field compared to CovCath’s 36 percent (25 of 64). The Cougars outscored the home team, 25-10, at the free throw line to offset the Colonels’ 12-7 advantage in 3-point goals.

The game’s leading scorers were CovCath senior guards Evan Ipsaro with 24 points and Kascyl McGillis with 23. Ipsaro also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Conner had three senior guards score in double figures. Dalton Kramer had 21, followed by Landen Hamilton (20) and Ayden Lohr (11). The Cougars’ leading rebounders were Kramer and senior forward Daniel Campbell with eight each. Campbell also had one of his team’s four blocked shots.

COVCATH 17 9 12 30 — 68

CONNER 16 17 20 21 — 74

COVCATH (12-2): Ipsaro 9 3 24, A. McGillis 1 0 3, K. McGillis 7 4 23, Hussey 1 1 4, Link 2 0 4, Detzel 2 0 6, Jones 1 2 4. Totals: 23 10 68.

CONNER (10-4): Hamilton 5 9 20, Kramer 5 7 21, Lohr 4 2 11, Henson 1 0 3, Campbell 1 4 6, Fay 2 2 6, Reece 3 1 7. Totals: 21 25 74.

Three-point goals: COV — K. McGillis 5, Ipsaro 3, Detzel 2, Hussey, A. McGillis. CON — Kramer 4, Hamilton, Lohr, Henson.