Scholarship fund honoring 2007 Beechwood graduate Jordan McFaull established at Horizon Funds















A memorial scholarship benefitting Beechwood High School students is now housed with Horizon Community Funds. The scholarship was created after the passing of Jordan McFaull, a graduate of Beechwood’s class of 2007.

“This scholarship helps to provide opportunities to Northern Kentucky students, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are inspired by the efforts of Jordan’s friends who are using the tragedy of his loss to create positive change in our community.”

Jordan McFaull passed away suddenly in 2015 due to complications of Type 1 diabetes. He was an all-star athlete, excellent student, persuasive orator, outstanding writer, charismatic leader, compassionate friend, and loving son. Those who knew him say he refused to allow diabetes to define his life and his enthusiasm for every endeavor he assumed was infectious and inspired those with whom he worked with the same fervor. After graduating from Tulane University with a B.A. degree, Jordan attended Loyola College of Law.

“Partnering with Horizon Community Funds provides a great opportunity for us to grow and preserve the Jordan G. McFaull Scholarship,” members of the Board said in a statement of the Jordan G. McFaull Scholarship. “We are eager to share Jordan’s legacy with the community, and our mission of helping students achieve greater heights. Our outstanding recipients include young people like Graciela Grunkemeyer and Claire Johnson. Grunkmeyer organized a Hispanic Mentorship program while in high school and is currently studying neuroscience at Baylor University. Johnson designed a project to bring aid and awareness to the realities of youth homelessness in our community and is now studying environmental engineering at Haverford College. The recipients of the Jordan G. McFaull Scholarship will continue to go out into the world and make a difference. Together, we will honor Jordan’s words to, ‘press on, press on, and don’t stop.’”

Friends of Jordan established the scholarship in 2016. The fund aims to help students who excel in fields that Jordan was passionate about: community service, academic excellence and extra-curricular activities. Jordan played varsity football, founded and served as president of the Junior Statesmen Chapter, and was a Governor’s Scholar.

Each year, one $2,000 scholarship is awarded to a Beechwood senior student planning to attend a four-year college or university. Applicants must also have a minimum GPA of 3.0, participate in at least one Beechwood High School extracurricular activity, and have a strong record of volunteer work within the community.

Community members can support this fund by contributing at www.horizonfunds.org.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs. Scholarship funds are an effective vehicle to help students achieve their dreams of an education. These charitable funds help alleviate the cost of education and can be put toward tuition, fees, and other expenses.

