Sandi Hammons named recipient of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative has announced Sandi Hammons as the recipient of the 10th annual Debbie Simpson Spirit of Achievement Award. The award honors women involved in the Women’s Initiative program who have made a significant impact on the progress of the program, had career success and been active in the community.

Hammons will be presented with the award during the 2023 Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast Feb. 16.

The event, now in its 14th year, is themed “Stronger, Wiser, Better Together,” encouraging attendees to reflect on the lessons learned during the height of the pandemic and explore why we must come together and work together as a community to reach goals collectively.

“Sandi is committed, dedicated and empathetic to the communities she serves,” said Catrena Bowman, executive director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, and chair of the WI Annual Breakfast. “This award is a testament to her extraordinary work with the NKY Chamber and the Women’s Initiative. I’m looking forward to celebrating and honoring her tireless efforts at the upcoming Annual Breakfast alongside members of our business community.”

From an early age, Hammons was ambitious and community-minded. Before graduating from high school, she earned Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor certifications. She worked her way through college as a chief flight and ground instructor and an overnight freight pilot flying up and down the West Coast. Comair hired her and she soon achieved Captain and saw more of the world over the next 29 years. Then she found her newfound passion to create a healthier community — physically, mentally and financially — and started Shared Wellness. Today, Hammons empowers those in need to improve their overall wellness and achieve financial independence.

Hammons’ passion for a healthier community and giving back spills over to her volunteerism. As a USO volunteer, she assists military spouses with interview skills. She is a member of the National Ski Patrol — only one of 50 women to achieve Certified Alpine Patroller, the highest level of certification for alpine patrollers. Within our community, she has served as the Chair of several NKY Chamber committees, including the WI Connect Hour and the Health Wellness & Safety Team. Presently, Hammons is a member of the WI Engagement Committee and serves as an Ambassador with the NKY Chamber.

“It’s an honor to be this year’s recipient of the Debbie Simpson Spirit of Achievement Award, and I’m thankful to the Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast committee for this recognition,” Hammons said. “It is humbling to follow in the footsteps of so many incredible leaders and changemakers who have positively made an impact in the community and within the Women’s Initiative program.”

The 2023 WI Annual Breakfast takes place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center located at 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd. in Covington. Bringing women and men together from throughout the Northern Kentucky region, this year’s event will begin with a networking session from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with the program to follow until 10:30 a.m.

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention, a nonprofit dedicated to taking the best care of people of all identities who have been impacted by power-based personal violence and to measurably reduce the number of people who have been hurt by it, has been named the 2023 WI Annual Breakfast Nonprofit Recipient. The Ion Center for Violence Prevention is the only shelter dedicated to providing refuge for victims fleeing domestic violence. Attendees are encouraged to support the nonprofit’s efforts by donating bath and hand towels, washcloths, pillows, umbrellas, socks, underwear, gas cards and more. Attendees can also support The Ion Center for Violence Prevention with a donation.

Registration for the 2023 WI Annual Breakfast, sponsored by PNC, is $60 for YPs, $75 for NKY Chamber members and $95 for future members. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com. For more information on the event, and to register, visit www.NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce