Ronald B. Jones, 95, dies peacefully at home, founder of Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home in Ludlow















Ronald B. Jones, 95, who lovingly presided over the funerals of hundreds of Northern Kentuckians as founder of the Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home in Ludlow, died January 26 at his home in Crestview Hills, surrounded by his family.

Jones, who friends warmly remembered as “the ultimate Ludlow success guy,” served as an active member of the community for many years, known for his good nature, positive attitude — and his love for Ludlow.

He was a devoted family man and a committed community servant.

Jones graduated from Ludlow High School and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He drove an ambulance for Catherman Funeral Home as a teenager and 15 years later purchased the funeral home and built its success under his name.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, past President and member of the Ludlow Rotary Club, past Governor and member of the Kentucky Rotary International, past President and member of the Ludlow PTA, past President of the Ludlow High School Band Boosters, past District Chairman of Dan Beard Boy Scouts of America, past President and member of Ludlow/Bromley Businessmen’s Association, Life Member of Kentucky PTA, Charter President of Ludlow Athletic Boosters Association, one of six Board of Directors to develop and build Ludlow/Bromley Swim Club, member of the Ludlow Independent Schools Board of Education 1966-1981, and member of Summit Hills Country Club, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Covington Rotary Club, Covington/Kenton County Lions Club, Ludlow Vets and the Shriners organization.

Jones served his country in the United States Navy Medical Corps during World War II. One of his most memorable experiences was when he attended the Honor Flight Tri-State event in Washington D.C. and was chosen to place the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Grace Jones, and his daughters, Michelle (Thomas) Melin of Wilmington, NC, Andrea (Robert) Wells of Fort Mitchell, Julie Jones of Fort Thomas, Cheryl (Paul) Darpel of Edgewood; sister, Ruth (Donald) Holman of Florida; grandchildren, Josh (Stephanie) Parton, Katie Wells, Sarah Wells, Emilie Parton, Ben (Taylor) Darpel, EmmaGrace Wells, Abby Darpel, Samantha Melin, Nate Darpel, Nick Darpel, and Luke Darpel.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. with service on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow.

Interment in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ronald B. Jones Scholarship Fund for Ludlow District School, c/o Home Savings Bank, 202 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016.