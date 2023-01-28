Research is an important part of improving healthcare; learn how you can participate















By Denece Forenback

University of Kentucky

We’ve heard a lot about health research in recent years during the pandemic. Health research changes lives. It’s how we learn about health conditions and make discoveries to improve treatments, care, and diagnostics. Every medicine or tool used — from vaccines to pacemakers — was developed through a process of rigorous research with strict oversight.

But research needs the input of individuals in order to move forward. Too often, studies have to end early or don’t enroll enough participants, leaving important questions unanswered.

At the University of Kentucky, healthcare providers and researchers work diligently to advance discoveries that improve health. As part of research studies for new medications for conditions like Alzheimer’s, ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, diabetes, transplant rejection and cancers, and they continue to contribute significantly to COVID-19 vaccine studies. They also have studies about a huge variety of other health and wellness issues.

UK is inviting individuals to join in this discovery in an effort to make a difference by participating this important research. Participating is a way to help others by “giving forward.” It’s also an opportunity for participants to learn about their own health and sometimes to access health resources before its widely available.

Whether you’re healthy or have a medical condition, there are opportunities for to participate. Health research is more than clinical trials for medications or rare diseases. It can be as simple as a questionnaire, a non-invasive health test, or helping to understand the effects of exercise. Many studies compensate also participants.

Health research includes extensive protection for participants. The same ethical and legal codes for medical care apply to research, which is regulated with further safeguards. UK, like every research institution, has a review board that evaluates research to ensure participants’ rights and welfare. Every study follows a carefully controlled plan of what researchers will do and what is asked of participants, and this plan is explained in detail before theu decide to join. Participants are free to leave a study at any time.

Visit UKClinicalResearch.com to learn how to get involved. Those interested in participating can:

• Explore current studies at UK by topic/health status • Join UK’s Wellness, Health and You program, a confidential annual survey that seeks to learn how life experiences affect about Kentuckians’ health • Join the national ResearchMatch program, an easy, secure platform that connects people interested in research with studies they might be eligible for. Visit ResearchMatch.org/uky to learn more.

For questions about participating in research, email UKClinicalResearch@uky.edu.

Denece Forenback, MSN, BSN, RN, is director of the Clinical Research Unit at the University of Kentucky Center for Clinical and Translational Science.