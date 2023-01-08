Registration is now open for 2023 Educators Rising Kentucky state conference and competitions

Registration for the Educators Rising Kentucky State Conference is now open. The conference will be held on March 2 at Bellarmine University in Louisville.

There are some changes to this year’s competition.

• Registration for the state conference will close on Jan. 31, 4 p.m. ET.

• New this year, there will be both junior varsity (freshmen and sophomore) and varsity (junior and senior) level competitions.

• Schools may enter two students per individual competition per level, and one team per team event. Team events are not broken down by junior varsity and varsity levels due to the ability to mix teams.

• Students may enter one individual and one team competition (see competition guidelines).

• Contests are individual or dual but are considered individual competition.

• Students will need their Educators Rising membership number to register for the state conference.

• There will be a $10 conference fee for each student attending. This will be billed post-conference.

For competitions that have pre-scored components, those will be due by Feb. 13. We will email pre-score links to each of you shortly after registration closes. Students should be preparing those materials now and have them ready to upload well before the deadline.

• Judges: This year, chapters are being asked to help with judging. For every five students you bring to compete, you are being asked to bring one judge. This can be an administrator, a retired educator, an education major/student teacher, district personnel, etc. Teacher leaders are not eligible to judge.