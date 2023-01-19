Prep Sports Notebook: Conner basketball players become first brother, sister to surpass 1,000 points

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
It’s not surprising that Conner basketball players Landen and Anna Hamilton became the first brother and sister in school history to surpass the 1,000-point mark because they’ve had parallel careers.
Both of them started playing varsity basketball as eighth-graders and finished the last two seasons with double-figure scoring averages. The leading scorers on the Conner teams right now are Landen with a 16.4 average and Anna at 15.7.
Last year, Anna was one of the top five players on the Northern Kentucky girls all-star team and Landen was named to the Division I boys all-star team. There’s a good chance they’ll receive those honors from local coaches once again this season.
“You won’t find two harder working players who come from a great family,” said Conner girls basketball coach Michelle Gambrel.
On Friday, the high-scoring siblings will be playing in back-to-back games when Conner visits Ryle for a boy-girl varsity doubleheader between the 33rd District rivals.
The Conner boys can clinch the top seed in the district playoffs with a victory. The girls game will be a precursor to their matchup in the district playoffs at the end of February.
Landen reached the 1,000-point mark on Jan. 10 when Conner went to Covington Catholic and upset the No. 2 team in the state media rankings at that time. The senior guard’s career total now stands at 1,052 points in 106 games.
Anna lifted her career total to four figures during a home game against 33rd District rival Boone County on Jan. 13. The junior guard, who is being actively recruited by NCAA Division I teams, has a net total of 1,025 points in 93 games.
In the current statewide statistics posted on the khsaa.com website, Anna ranks 11th in the state in free throw percentage. She has made 67 of 82 foul shots for 81.7 percent.
Simon Kenton lineman among state’s top college football prospects
Simon Kenton football player Aba Selm is one of the state’s top college prospects in the class of 2024 judging by the list of Division I teams that have offered him scholarships.
After being voted first-team all-state as an offensive lineman, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior received offers from Missouri, Cincinnati, Louisville, Miami of Ohio and Penn State during the first three weeks of January.
The first group of college teams that made him scholarship offers include Kentucky, Purdue, Eastern Kentucky and Campbell. There may be more recruiters courting Selm, who’s currently ranked No. 35 in the nation among junior offensive lineman on 247Sports.com.
Last season, Simon Kenton’s offense averaged 434 yards per game with Selm up front. He also had 35 tackles and two quarterback sacks as a defensive tackle for the Pioneers.
Scott graduate joins 1,000-point club on college basketball team
Scott graduate Anna Clephane has joined the 1,000-point club in her fifth season with the Ball State University women’s basketball team after missing two years due to knee injuries.
The 5-foot-10 redshirt senior scored 20 points in Ball State’s win over Buffalo on Wednesday and is now averaging 13.9 points for the 14-4 Cardinals this season. Her career total now stands at 1,028 points in 96 games for a 10.7 average.
Clephane was limited to nine games as a freshman and 13 games last season due to a pair of season-ending ACL injuries that required surgery.
Brossart graduate Marie Kiefer is a sophomore forward in Ball State’s starting lineup. She’s averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.