Point/Arc’s Apparel shop prints Thomas Burns t-shirts for fundraiser and tonight’s Cov-Cath game















The Point/Arc and its Apparel Shop is stepped up for a good cause to make the popular T-Shirts for the benefit for cancer-stricken student Thomas Burns that is part of the Covington Catholic-Highlands games tonight at 7:30 p.m.

CovCath student Burns is suffering from a rare form of cancer, Ewing Sarcoma, and his fellow students came up with the idea of selling the T-shirts to raise money for his treatments. They set a goal of 200 shirts but have already sold more than 800.

The game is being held at Holmes High School who is hosting it in their larger facility to accommodate the expected larger crowd.

The school– and Burns — have recognized the “overwhelming” support of students, fans, and parents around the region.

Now, they have Point/Arc to thank too.

Point Apparel’s Jan Gilliam — and her staff — produced “TB Strong” T-shirts.

“We donated the labor and materials,” Gilliam said of the social purpose enterprise she runs, “and the T-shirts were printed in our apparel shop at a discounted price for the event.

“As a community partner we’re more than happy to come to the aid of Covington Catholic and help with this event. We’re in the helping business here at The Point/Arc.”

In 1972, three parent groups united to form an advocacy group to assist their loved ones diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). Today, that group has evolved into a holistic agency with a wide range of around-the-clock programs.

In 1982, the Point/Arc opened its first social enterprise – The Point Restaurant, to provide vocational training to individuals with I/DD. In 1985, The Point Commercial Cleaning Company and Employment Program to provide job training, placement and lifelong follow-up was formed. The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996. In 2012, The Point/Arc opened the doors to The Point Apparel – formerly The Point Logo and Design Company. The Point Perk coffee shop opened in 2015 as a way for the community to come in for a “feel good” cup of coffee, and to see the mission in action.

The Point/Arc celebrated its 50th year of service in 2022.

