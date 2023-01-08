Owen County defeats poor shooting Walton-Verona team in 8th Region All “A” Classic boys title game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona had one of its poorest shooting performances of the season and lost to Owen County, 68-50, in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Gallatin County.

The Bearcats shot 33 percent (18 of 54) from the field compared to Owen County’s 67 percent (25 of 37). The winners got a big game from senior guard Teague Moore, who made 15 of 17 shots and finished with 38 points.

Moore was named most valuable player on the region all-tournament team for getting 109 points in three games. The Western Kentucky University recruit is one of the state’s leading scorers with a 32.6 average.

Walton-Verona won the last two region championships and had an eight-game winning streak against Owen County going into Saturday’s title game.

But the Rebels jumped ahead 16-7 in the first quarter and extended their lead to 38-23 by halftime with Teague leading the way.

The Bearcats trimmed the margin to 52-41 going into the fourth quarter, but they were limited to nine points in the final period. They connected on only four of 21 3-point attempts during the game.

Walton-Verona’s leading scorers were Aaron Gutman with 11 points and Julian Dixon with 10. Gutman was named to the region all-tournament team along with teammates Carter Krohman and Max Montgomery.

Owen County will play the 7th Region champion in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan 27 at Eastern Kentucky University.

WALTON-VERONA 7 16 18 9 — 50

OWEN COUNTY 16 22 14 16 — 68

WALTON-VERONA (10-4): Montgomery 1 0 3, Smith 3 3 9, Krohman 2 2 7, Gregory 2 0 6, Spiller 0 2 2, Dryden 1 0 2, Dixon 4 2 10, Gutman 5 1 11. Totals: 18 10 50.

OWEN COUNTY (9-4): T. Moore 15 5 38, Shelton 2 1 5, Ward 5 0 11, Moore 2 2 7, Mefford 1 0 3, Young 0 4 4. Totals: 25 12 68.

Three-point goals: WV — Gregory 2, Krohman, Montgomery. OC — T. Moore 3, Ward, Mefford, Ward.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION BOYS AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Newport Central Catholic-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Beechwood, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Ludlow vs. Dayton-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Heritage, 8 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Paris vs. Bracken County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. St. Patrick-Calvary Christian winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Paris vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.