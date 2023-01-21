OneSource Center offering health insurance, retirement service, and more to area nonprofits















Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati nonprofits now have access to healthcare and retirement benefits through the help of a local nonprofit organization.

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence is Greater Cincinnati’s only nonprofit resource hub, focused solely on helping support nonprofits in achieving their missions. The nonprofit itself has recently expanded its membership offerings, allowing agency members to access healthcare and 403(b) plans for their employees. The new plans were laid out in a virtual information session earlier this month, which detailed the tiered membership plans and the new and improved benefits.

“This is something we’ve heard nonprofit agencies and partners ask for years, and we’re now able to make it a reality,” said Christie Brown, OneSource Center CEO. “Many times nonprofits don’t qualify for healthcare or retirement options, but we’ve teamed up with professionals to help us offer plans that will fit into many nonprofits’ needs and budgets. It’s a really exciting time.”

Since its inception, OneSource Center has provided local nonprofits consulting, coaching and leadership training services; products through the Common Good Store Furniture Bank and Marketplace; and connections to Greater Cincinnati area nonprofits. When a qualified, tax-exempt organization signs up to be a OneSource Center Member, they sign up for access to Greater Cincinnati’s only all-encompassing resource center for nonprofits.

Members can choose between a basic or premium membership. Basic membership includes access to the Common Good Store, free vouchers for agency clients to shop for household and other necessary products in the Store, discounts on staff and board training, and a nonprofit organizational assessment, among other benefits.

“Our premium membership provides thousands of dollars of value to our members with access to 403b retirement plan participation at no cost to the agency, access to an affinity health insurance plan, free webinar trainings, a financial checkup, and more, while continuing to offer the traditional basic membership our current members are used to,” said Brown.

OneSource Center memberships are available now to both current and new members and will be accepted throughout the year.

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence