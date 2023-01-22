Ockerman Elementary among area schools to receive Prysmian Group Adopt A Classroom sponsorships















Prysmian Group, a Highland Heights-based wire and cable systems company, has announced the sponsorship of three area classrooms through the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati Adopt A Class program, including two at Ockerman Elementary in Northern Kentucky.

Adopt A Class connects businesses and civic groups with students in 36 schools across Greater Cincinnati. On average, 97 percent of students at those schools participate in free or reduced lunch programs.

“Having a positive impact on our community is integral to what we do. Teaching these young students about business topics and the cable industry is an important introduction and one that we are excited to facilitate,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. “We hope we can inspire them towards important STEM careers they might pursue in the future.”

Prysmian’s volunteers mentor three classrooms in the Greater Cincinnati area: two at Ockerman Elementary in Florence and one at Riverview East Academy in Cincinnati.

With a focus on exposing mentees to a breadth of experiences and training to make students career ready, Prysmian employees share insight into the manufacturing industry and facilitate monthly activities to reinforce learning concepts. The program also allows students to engage in question-and-answer sessions that enable them to dive deeper into STEM-related and general career discussions.

The program aligns with Prysmian’s social ambition objective of empowering local communities and reducing inequalities. By leveraging global expertise, Prysmian’s employees share their experiences to encourage students to embrace a technical or scientific career like those offered at the company.

“Our team has thoroughly enjoyed introducing the wire and cable world to our class. They have shown interest and an incredible curiosity that breathes new energy and excitement into what we do every day,” said Jacoby Steele, product specialist at Prysmian Group North America. “We hope to inspire many of these students to keep STEM and commercial roles in mind as they begin to think about their bright futures.”

“The dedication of Prysmian Group colleagues to volunteer one hour, once a month, mentoring students in career and life skills supports today’s students in becoming tomorrow’s Greater Cincinnati leaders,” said Sonya Fultz, executive director of Adopt A Class. “Adopt A Class is proud to partner with Prysmian Group.”

Prysmian Group North America