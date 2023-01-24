Northern Kentucky Water District wins 11th KEMI Destiny Award for outstanding workplace safety















Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) has been recognized for its efforts in workplace safety, receiving a KEMI Destiny Award for the 11th time.

NKWD services five counties in the Northern Kentucky region, covering 312 square miles of service area with over 1,296 miles of water main. Its three water treatment plants have a capacity of 64 million gallons per day.

With over 160 employees across its plants and service area, NKWD places a high emphasis on safety in the workplace. The company has a Learning Management System where employees complete required courses on all things safety. They also have a corrective action training program for when incidents occur, monthly safety meetings, and annual reviews of incident reports to help prevent them in the future.

NKWD Safety Director Brad Murphy stated that the safety and health of all employees continues to be the focus of their board of directors, new CEO, vice presidents, and all management.

Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI), the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, recognizes employers for their commitment to workplace safety annually. The Destiny Awards are presented to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.” The awards symbolize what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety.

Policyholders that earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.

“Destiny Award winners are part of an elite group of organizations that have emphasized safety each day and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of Kentucky’s workforce,” remarked Jon Stewart, President and CEO of KEMI.

To celebrate the announcement of this award, Northern Kentucky Water District held a presentation and ceremony at their main office.

For organizations interested in increasing their safety skills, KEMI offers free safety resources to the public through worksafeky.com. The website features an array of safety articles, best practices and helpful links.

Northern Kentucky Water District