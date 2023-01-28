Northern Kentucky Water District announces members, officers of its Board of Commissioners















The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers. During its regular Board meeting, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election.

Joseph J. Koester was re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was appointed to the Board in June 2016 and is the retired president of Herzog Jewelers in Fort Mitchell.

“I’m pleased to again have the opportunity to represent Kenton County,” said Koester. “During my tenure, this Board has accomplished a great deal. I look forward to continuing to help the District excel.”

Fred A. Macke, Jr. was re-elected to serve as Board Vice-Chair. Macke was originally appointed to the Board in September of 2004 and is a Brokerage Senior Vice President and Principal for the Cincinnati office of Colliers International.

Jody R. Lange was re-elected Secretary of the Board. Lange was appointed to the Board in September 2019 and is Accounting Manager for Used-Car-Parts.com, Inc. in Fort Wright.

Douglas C. Wagner was re-elected as the Board Treasurer. Wagner was appointed to the Board in July 2002 and is the owner and operator of Weber Dental Laboratory, Inc. in Fort Thomas, a company he has owned for over 40 years.

Board officers are elected annually for a one-year term and may not serve more than two consecutive terms. Officers elected January 19th will be effective February 1, 2023.

The Board of Commissioners remains a six-member Board, comprised of Koester, Lange, Clyde Cunningham and Nicholas E. Winnike from Kenton County, and Wagner and Macke from Campbell County.

Northern Kentucky Water District was formed in 1996 when the Campbell County Kentucky Water District and the Kenton County Water District No. 1 merged. The largest water District in Kentucky, NKWD provides high quality water to over 80,000 customers in Kenton and Campbell counties.

