Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant















The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship.

The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds that are underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. Those in the program will benefit from co-mentoring with a faculty member, participation in STEM research, social events with fellow STEM students and career development opportunities.

“We—as a very large group of NKU faculty and staff invested in the program—are very excited to share this opportunity to better support and learn from our students,” said Madhura Kulkarni, director of CINSAM. “The TRUE ACCCESS program will help our students feel more at home at NKU and highly prepared for their careers after NKU.”

The scholarship is for up to $2,000 ($1,000 per semester for two consecutive semesters in the program.) Eligible students must be transfer students and/or identify as part of an underrepresented racial or ethnic group in STEM. Students must also enroll at NKU and declare a STEM major as either a first-year student by Jan. 13, 2023, or a transfer student by May 15, 2023.

In addition to Kulkarni, other co-principal investigators include Dr. Nicole Dillard, Dr. Kobena Osam, Dr. Amanda Brockman and Dr. Charlisa Daniels. Collaborators also include more than 25 contributors from NKU, local STEM employers and the West Virginia First2 Network. The grant was awarded under award number NSF 22-536 EPSCoR RII-BEC 2225771.

To learn more about CINSAM and the programs its offers at NKU and in the community, visit inside.nku.edu.

From Northern Kentucky University