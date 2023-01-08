Northern Kentucky author Barry Long releases second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer















Northern Kentucky author and former pastor Barry Long has announced the release of his second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer, a sequel to Long’s first book, Swimming in the Ocean.

Long’s new book is an in-depth meditation on the Lord’s Prayer, one verse at a time.

The book aims to educate readers on how to join into Jesus’ prayer life.

“Following Jesus as a disciple (ocean swimming) is exciting and fulfilling but not safe, so those who do follow must maintain the same “lifeline” Jesus employed—prayer,” said Long. “Thankfully, the Master gives us instructions on how to do it and even what to pray. Most importantly, we are never alone. Jesus invites us to share his lifeline of prayer with God the Father as brothers and sisters. This family relationship is the basis of the Lord’s Prayer and what we need to survive and thrive in the ocean.”

“Whether you are thrust into the ocean because of a shipwreck or find yourself wading into its depths following God’s invitation, the Swimmer’s Prayer has wisdom, encouragement and challenge for you,” said Dr. Thomas Lyons, affiliate professor of New Testament at Northern Seminary.

“You can dive right in knowing that, though the waters may be turbulent and the depths dark, you are in good hands and have a secure lifeline for the swim ahead.”

Barry Long pastored Vineyard Christian Church which grew to over a thousand members for 29 years. He participated in church planting efforts in the U.S., Guatemala, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. After retiring from the pastorate in 2015, Long continues church planting, serving on the board of Reset Recovery ministries in addition to writing. He resides in Northern Kentucky with his wife, three children and eight grandchildren.

Both books, Swimming in the Ocean and The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer, are available in paperback and ebook on Amazon. To book a seminar or have Barry Long speak for your group, email him at BarryMLong@gmail.com

Barry Long