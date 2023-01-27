North American Stainless announces plans for $244 million expansion of Carroll Co. headquarters















North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, on Thursday announced plans for a $244 million expansion in Carroll County.

The company will expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in the City of Ghent in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs.

“We are proud to lead America’s stainless steel economy, support our national security with our production and create great jobs for our region,” said Cristobal Fuentes, NAS CEO. ““NAS appreciates the steadfast partnership of Kentucky’s federal, state and local leaders who made today’s announcement possible.”

The project consists of a new cold rolling mill, new roll grinders, extensive upgrades of anneal and pickling lines to support the new rolling mill, a new temper mill and the expansion of the melt shop building to add a 400 metric ton crane. The expansion presents NAS with the opportunity to counter subsidized imports. The project also increases NAS’ total capacity by 200,000 tons annually, a 20% growth in production.

As part of the Acerinox Group of companies, NAS is a Delaware general partnership with Stainless Steel Invest Inc. as its managing general partner. NAS is situated on 1,600 acres in Carroll County. Founded in 1990, NAS has become the largest, fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States and remains focused on being the leading producer of high-quality stainless steel in the Western Hemisphere.

NAS offers a full range of stainless flat including slabs, billets, plate, sheet and strip, as well as long products including wire, rods, angles and rebar. All of NAS’ production lines are located at one site, which allows the company to avoid inherent delays that are common in mills.

In 2016, NAS was awarded the Corporate Investment and Community Impact (CiCi) Award from Trade & Industry Development magazine for a $150 million expansion in Carroll County that created 36 full-time jobs.

NAS’ growth builds on the state’s strength in metals, an industry that has announced more than 3,100 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents during the Beshear administration behind over $2.5 billion in new investment. The commonwealth’s metals industry has nearly 250 active facilities and employs over 27,600 Kentuckians.

“I’m excited to announce more growth in Kentucky’s metals industry with this latest investment from North American Stainless,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I want to thank its leaders for continuing to put their faith in Kentucky’s workforce and investing in the Commonwealth. I look forward to seeing NAS continue to grow and create more opportunities for Kentuckians.”

For more information on North American Stainless, visit NorthAmericanStainless.com.

Governor’s Office