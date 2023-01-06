Nominations, applications now open for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023; deadline mid-March















Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023.

Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome nominations for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. Our curriculum has a positive impact on the future leaders of the Bluegrass State by encouraging each participant to be strong pillars of support within their communities,” said Janice Way, president of Leadership Kentucky. “Leadership Kentucky is proud to advance strong leaders, equipped with knowledge about the importance of each region of our state while paving a path of success for the Commonwealth.”

Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023 will begin in June at the historic Boone Tavern in Berea and will travel to Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Somerset in September, Bowling Green in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Frankfort and Lexington in December. Each session will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, social justice, education and healthcare, agriculture, and government.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a member of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023, the nomination form is available online at leadershipky.orgy. Potential applicants will receive full application instructions via e-mail once nominated. All Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023 applications will be due mid-March.

