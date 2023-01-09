NKY Educators to share details of YouScience career guidance tool at Florence Rotary meeting















The Florence Rotary Club will host a presentation today by two Northern Kentucky educators on a career guidance tool being used by area schools to help better match students to available jobs.

YouScience, a career guidance platform aimed at helping students identify their aptitudes and interests in order to find career matches, evaluates the needs of students and employers in an effort to grow the region’s workforce development pipeline.

Correy Eimer of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and Jennie LaMothe of NaviGo will share details of the YouScience tool during a lunchtime presentation at Florence Nature Center, located at 7200 Nature Park Dr. in Florence. The event will be live-streamed on the Florence Rotary Club’s Youtube channel and Facebook Live.

LaMothe, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Sociology from Georgetown College, and a Masters in Education from Xavier University, has worked in higher education for 17 years prior to joining the NaviGo team. She has worked at NKU and Northwood University, in various roles including advising, teaching, program development and first-generation research and support. Prior to her work in higher education, LeMothe facilitated training and development for Talbots and Pottery Barn.

During her career, LeMothe has counseled students who were unsure about their college major, or if they should be pursuing higher education. The students often struggled to find their way in college, often amassing thousands in debt. She is passionate about the work NaviGo does with middle and high school students so that they may have a more focused and purposeful path after high school graduation.

Eimer has 22 years of experience in social services and public administration, working in various capacities, including foster care, mental health, social service administration, higher education administration and workforce development. He holds master’s degrees in Social Work and Public Administration from West Virginia University. Eimer resides in Walton with his wife, Erin, and their two children. Heis a member of the current class of Leadership Northern Kentucky, a program of the NKY Chamber of Commerce.

Eimer has worked in the field of growing the workforce for over five years, transitioning from running the Kentucky Career Center, to now Directing Northern Kentucky’s workforce development with the Northern Kentucky Area Development District. In their collaboration, both LaMothe and Eimerbaim to develop the workforce in Northern Kentucky and encourage the youth to pursue careers they are passionate about.

