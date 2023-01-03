NKY Chamber’s next HR 100 event — about employee attraction and retention — to be January 11















The Northern Kentucky Chamber will host its next HR 100 event, “Gathering Employee Feedback Through Exit and Stay Interviews,” on January 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the NKY Chamber offices in Ft. Mitchell. (300 Buttermilk Pike)

Turnover is costly, particularly in a competitive, tight labor market.



Understanding why people leave and why some stay with an organization is crucial to talent attraction and retention. Join this session as two HR professionals share insights into the employee exit and stay interview processes, including how to capture and evaluate the right data to drive positive change in your work culture.

HR professionals, C-Suite executives and managers are invited to hear from Phyllis Yeager, VP of HR, Wiseway Supply and HR 100 Chair, and Christopher Vaught-Hall, HR Business Partner, Procter & Gamble and a Boone County magistrate, as they share insights into the employee exit and stay interview processes.

Attendees will learn how to define exit and stay interviews, who to interview and when; what questions to ask and which to avoid; how to use employee feedback, and how to address healthcare inequalities and disparities.

Cost to attend is $25 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP price is $20. Registration is required online in advance of the event. To register or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com/HR100.