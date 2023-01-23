NKY Chamber to present next DEI summit series February 10 at Thomas More University















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next DEI Summit Series: Recruiting the Region We Want from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Thomas More University.

The DEI Summit Series events explore how to integrate DEI initiatives into standard practice and make the region more inclusive for all with ideas, discussions and strategic guidance from experts to help organizations create tangible, measurable outcomes to work toward.

Scheduled panelists include:

• Dr. Rhonda Talford Knight, chief diversity officer for Bricker & Eckler, Attorneys at Law, is highly experienced in developing strategic initiatives, implementing aggressive action plans and measuring outcomes in areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. • Adam Fargo, human resource generalist for Fives Group, started his HR career in the U.S. Army and has more than 20 years of industry experience. • Rebecca Clark, director of talent acquisition for St. Elizabeth Healthcare, has led DEI efforts related to attracting, hiring and developing a diverse workforce. She has collaborated with community, academic and business leaders in the region to advocate for DEI efforts.

“Discussions around talent are not going away any time soon especially with labor shortages continuing to present challenges to businesses around the country,” said Ashleigh DuBois, Director of DEI for the NKY Chamber. “Data shows that our region is becoming more diverse, and we want the NKY Metro talent pool to reflect that. We want to keep this conversation going and share strategies people and businesses can use to recruit new talent, retain the talent they’ve employed and build up the talent they have.”

Tickets are $20 for NKY Chamber members, $35 for future NKY Chamber members and the NKYP rate is $15. Capacity for this event will be limited to 70 people. To register, visit www.nkychamber.com.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, visit www.nkychamber.com or contact Ashleigh DuBois at 859-578-6396.

The NKY Chamber’s DEI efforts are sponsored by Fifth Third Bank. The engagement sponsor is Kroger. The series sponsor is Duke Energy. The supporting sponsor is Amazon. The host sponsor is Thomas More University.