NKY Chamber to host one of six 2023 National Civics Bees, an effort to encourage students to become better informed about democracy















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has been selected by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as one of six local chambers in Kentucky to host the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.



Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in Northern Kentucky will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

Middle school students – grades six through eight – from public, private, charter and home schools in 20 Kentucky counties are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. After a distinguished panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students will be selected to move on to the final round of competition: a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge. The live event will be hosted by the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement at Northern Kentucky University’s Student Union on April 29. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-prize student.

Kentucky counties invited to participate in the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce-hosted Civics Bee event: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Trimble, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Franklin, Scott, Harrison, Robertson, Woodford, Fayette, Bourbon, Nicholas, and Clark.

“The NKY Chamber is honored to host the 2023 National Civics Bee,” said Nancy Spivey, Vice President, Talent Strategies for the NKY Chamber. “This competition is a wonderful opportunity for middle schoolers to develop civic engagement, community connection and learn more about the institutions that run this country. These students are our future leaders, and we are proud to be a part of them becoming actively involved in advocacy in a fun and rewarding way.”



The deadline for student essay submissions is Friday, February 24. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit an essay, visit: NKYChamber.com/CivicsBee.



The National Civics Bee is presented by the NKY Chamber, with support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

