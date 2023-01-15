NKY Chamber to host Governor Andy Beshear during next Government Forum January 31 in Covington















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its next Government Forum featuring Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, January 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The lunch event will take place at the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront located at 668 West Fifth Street in Covington.

During the legislative session break, Gov. Beshear will join the NKY Chamber for the January Government Forum to discuss the state of Kentucky, including the recent awarding of federal funding grants worth $1.635 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Gov. Beshear will also discuss his 2023 priorities which include job creation, the electric vehicle revolution, investments in the lithium and bourbon industries, and transportation.

“The $1.635 billion grant for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is one of the largest grants in our nation’s history and attendees will get to hear first-hand from Gov. Beshear about this landmark announcement,” said NKY Chamber VP of Public Affairs, Tami Wilson. “Attendees will also walk away with a more thorough understanding of Gov. Beshear’s priorities and how they will specifically impact the Northern Kentucky region and our local economy.”

Gov. Beshear has served as the 63rd governor of Kentucky since December 2019. Prior to serving as governor, he served the state as Kentucky’s 50th Attorney General from 2016-2019. In his role, he fought against the opioid epidemic, led efforts to recognize, report and prevent child abuse and human trafficking and protected seniors from scams, fraud and physical and financial abuse.

Tickets to Government Forum are $50 for NKY Chamber members, $60 for future members, the NKYP rate is $45, and are available online at www.nkychamber.com. Advanced registration is required.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce