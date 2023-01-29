NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23.

“Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.

Additionally, discussions will cover policy priorities of the NKY Chamber including workforce shortages, infrastructure and tax reform. Attendees will also hear specifically what NKY caucus members are working on during the 2023 session. The day will wrap up with a happy hour, hosted at OneNKY Frankfort offices, located 418 Capital Ave.

“Our annual Day in Frankfort is back for 2023 and provides a wonderful opportunity for our members to not only meet members of the legislative and executive branches but also advocate for Northern Kentucky on priorities important to them,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Public Affairs for the NKY Chamber. “This year that will include being able to hear from, and have discussions with, members of our Northern Kentucky Caucus among others.”

Registration for “Day in Frankfort” is $60 for NKY Chamber members, $80 for future members, and the NKYP rate is $50. Registration includes bus transportation to and from Frankfort, light breakfast, lunch, and happy hour. Pre-registration is required, and bus seating is limited.

For additional information and to register, visit www.nkychamber.com.

Sponsors for “Day in Frankfort” include Premier Sponsors AT&T, Delta, and Duke Energy; Networking Sponsor KLH Engineers, and Presenting Sponsors Amazon, Spectrum, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Supporting Sponsors are altafiber and Northern Kentucky University.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce