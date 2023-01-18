NKY Chamber of Commerce seeking presenters for June 9 diversity, equity and inclusion summit















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is seeking speakers for Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community, its annual DEI summit. This year’s event will be held June 9 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

This will be the second year for the event, co-hosted by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, which attracted more than 300 attendees last year to discuss removing barriers to employment, effective talent attraction and retention strategies, the importance of inclusive workplace culture and building a plan for supplier diversity. Lillian Dukes, SVP of Technical Operations at Atlas Air, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Dukes was recently named one of Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America for 2022.

The NKY Chamber is currently seeking speakers with expertise in diversity, equity, inclusion and advancement to lead the event’s breakout sessions.

Presenters must be available from 8 a.m. to Noon to lead a session for approximately 30-60 minutes. Each session will repeat one time.

Suggested presentation topics include but are not limited to:

• Recruiting and retaining top talent

• Supplier diversity

• Hiring persons with disabilities

• Hiring and supporting veterans

Those with expertise in the above topics or other relevant subject matter with regard to diversity, equity, inclusion and advancement, are invited to apply as a presenter online at NKYChamber.com.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Presenters will be notified in March 2023 if they have been selected. For questions or more information, contact Ashleigh DuBois, Director of DEI for the NKY Chamber, at adubois@nkychamber.com.

The NKY Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that promotes and supports its members at every opportunity. The NKY Chamber recognizes that it is important for this event to have regional representation; therefore, all interested parties are invited to apply regardless of membership status. However, if selected you will be required to become a member at that time. For more information about membership, contact Lynn Abeln, VP of membership at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce