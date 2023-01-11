NKY Branch of NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon set for January 16















Dr. Veda Stewart, division director for the Division of Educator Recruitment and Development of the Kentucky Department of Education, will be the Keynote Speaker at the Northern Kentucky Branch of NAACP’s Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon.

The luncheon will be held at the Newport Syndicate, located at 18 East Fifth Street in Newport on Monday, January 16. The luncheon will begin at noon and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The Northern Kentucky Branch of NAACP will present scholarships to students graduating from High Schools in Northern Kentucky and present the Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award and Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award

Tickets for the event are $40.00 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon.

Northern Kentucky Branch of NAACP