NKY-based Fisher Group names Andrew Worrell General Counsel and Corporate Secretary















Andrew Worrell has assumed the position of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for NKY-based Fischer Group, the nation’s 15th largest privately-held home builder, as of January 2023.

Worrell will replace Paul Allen, who has served as General Counsel since 2017. To ensure a seamless transition, Allen will continue with Fischer Homes through January 2024 as General Counsel Emeritus and Assistant Secretary.

Succession planning has been a priority for the Fischer Group, including Allen and the executive team, since 2017, when the legal department was established.

Before joining The Fischer Group, Worrell has been in the private practice sector for 20 years, building a portfolio of impressive clientele, including many Fortune 500 companies. Worrell previously served as Vice President and Division General Counsel for Centex Homes and Associate General Counsel for Darden Restaurants.

Worrell received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and his Juris Doctor degree from Louisiana State University.

With Worrell’s extensive background, he will bring expertise in real estate, risk analysis, strategy, acquisitions, corporate compliance, human resources, land use planning, and litigation management to Fischer Homes. Along with this experience, he has established himself as a valuable business partner while serving as outside counsel, navigating complex issues, and helping The Fischer Group execute business goals.

“We are so pleased to have Andrew join our executive team here at Fischer Homes,” said Tim McMahon, Chief Executive Officer, Fischer Homes. “His experience with Fischer Homes and leadership experience made him the primary choice for growing The Fischer Group moving forward.”

Tim McMahon assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer in October 2022 and Jay Smith has the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

