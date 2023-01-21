NKU to host Northern Kentucky Winter Piano Pedagogy Conference February 10-11















The 15th Northern Kentucky Winter Piano Pedagogy Conference will take place on the campus of Northern Kentucky University (NKU) in Greaves Concert Hall on February 10-11.

The conference will feature a solo recital by Dr. Leah Claiborne, D.M.A., a renowned pianist, scholar, and teacher dedicated to promoting diversity in the arts through her performances of piano music by Black composers.

Claiborne’s recital, titled “I, Too, Sing America: Piano Music by Black Composers” will take place on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. On Saturday morning, February 11, Claiborne will share her expertise in a workshop and masterclass focusing on “Pedagogical Works by African American Women Composers.”

Claiborne has established herself as a leading figure in promoting diversity in the field of music. She established the first diversity, equity, and inclusion column for American Music Teacher and was recently named the inaugural winner of the Stecher and Horowitz Power of Innovation Award through Music Teacher National Association for her artistic excellence, pedagogical leadership, nurturing spirit, and community service. The award recognizes teaching artists under the age of 36 who are making a significant impact in the field of music.

Claiborne currently serves as the Coordinator of Keyboard Studies at the University of the District of Columbia and as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Frances Clark Center.

The Northern Kentucky Winter Piano Pedagogy Conference is an opportunity for piano teachers, students, and music enthusiasts to learn from a world-class artist and expert in the field of piano pedagogy. Attendees will have the chance to hear Claiborne perform, attend her workshop and masterclass, and network with other music professionals.

The conference is co-sponsored by Northern Kentucky University, the Northern Kentucky Music Teachers Association, and the Ohio Music Teachers Association, Southwest District.

For more information, please visit nku.edu.

