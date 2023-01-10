NKU board decides interim president (when named) cannot become candidate for permanent position















By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter

In its quest to find a new president for Northern Kentucky University, its board of regents decided Monday in a special meeting that whoever is selected interim president of the university cannot be in the running to become its president.

The board’s decision came after a nearly two-hour closed meeting to deal with the selection of an interim president in the wake of Ashish Vaidya’s departure last Dec. 19 as NKU’s sixth president.

When the board returned to open session, chairman Richard A. Boehne said the board in the coming months will “be involved in a pretty extensive process” in searching for a new president and there will many decisions to make regarding the search.

He said one that has come up early “has a potential impact on some of the people we have considered for interim.” He did not mention any names.

He said the board wants to vote immediately on whether whoever is named interim could be included as a candidate in the search for a permanent president.

Boehne offered a resolution to the board that said the interim president could be in the field of candidates to become president but the board turned it down. Only three members voted for it – Cori Henderson, Elizabeth Thompson and Andra R. Ward. Eight members voted no.

Boehne said campus communities like to see unanimous votes but good governance reflects differences of opinion.

The board is to hold its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 and is expected to name an interim president then.

Vaidya came to NKU in 2017 and renewed a five-year contract with the university last year. But he signed a separation agreement with the university in November that ended his contract. He said he and his family were returning to their home state of California. He received a $1.3 million severance package from NKU.

It was reported late last year that the university is facing a budget shortfall of more than $18 million.